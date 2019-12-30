Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Increases By 5.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 493,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 401,778 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,463,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.