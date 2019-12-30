Short Interest in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Declines By 5.9%

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

DHX opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

