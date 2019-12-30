Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Drops By 5.7%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.04 on Monday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 261,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.