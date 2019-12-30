Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declines By 5.1%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

EGBN opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

