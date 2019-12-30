Short Interest in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Decreases By 5.8%

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 87,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ECA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Encana by 22.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encana by 80.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Encana by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,557 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

