Short Interest in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Drops By 5.8%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 695,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ELGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 868.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 550,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ELGX stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Endologix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

