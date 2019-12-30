Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Grows By 6.7%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $209.28 on Monday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $158.72 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $363.21 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

