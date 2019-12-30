Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Decreases By 5.3%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $45,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $152.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

