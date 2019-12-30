Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Drops By 5.8%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 60,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

First Community stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pwmco LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 743.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

