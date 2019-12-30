Short Interest in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Grows By 5.9%

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of THFF opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

