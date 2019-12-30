Short Interest in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Decreases By 5.7%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Five9 has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $69.86.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $396,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,569,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,133 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,614. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,672.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.