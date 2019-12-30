Short Interest in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Increases By 6.7%

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GBL opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Gamco Investors has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 378.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Insiders own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

