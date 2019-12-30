Short Interest in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Increases By 6.6%

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HOPE stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,068,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,165,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

