Short Interest in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Decreases By 5.9%

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 819,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of Hornbeck Offshore Services worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.83 million for the quarter. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 61.65%.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

