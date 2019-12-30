Short Interest in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Grows By 6.5%

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 492,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $258,158.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,054 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,752 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 59.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $108.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

