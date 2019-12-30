Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Declines By 5.9%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 42,250,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,215. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.6% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

KDP opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

