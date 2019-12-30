Short Interest in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Drops By 5.5%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 709,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.