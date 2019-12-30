Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Decreases By 6.0%

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

