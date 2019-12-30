Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Expands By 6.6%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 537,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

MACK opened at $3.33 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

