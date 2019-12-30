Short Interest in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Decreases By 5.0%

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

MICR opened at $2.39 on Monday. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.