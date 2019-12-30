Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreases By 5.6%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 31,920,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 276,384 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 81,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 382,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

