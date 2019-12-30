Short Interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declines By 5.9%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Roberts Christopher purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $112,434.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $28,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

