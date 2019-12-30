Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declines By 5.6%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 32,640,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 16,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $254,441.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,425,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 404,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $685.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.