Short Interest in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Drops By 5.9%

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

SAIL opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 181,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,822 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 508,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.