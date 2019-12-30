Short Interest in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Declines By 5.7%

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stratus Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stratus Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

