Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Drops By 5.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 563,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

