Short Interest in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Expands By 6.0%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 27,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 61.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,369 shares of company stock valued at $155,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,923,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 98.5% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.84. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

