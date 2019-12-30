Short Interest in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Drops By 5.1%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 64,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Transocean alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.91. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.