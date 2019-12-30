Short Interest in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Declines By 5.2%

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 376,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Financial by 840.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

UCFC opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. United Community Financial has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

