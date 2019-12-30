Short Interest in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Rises By 6.2%

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.