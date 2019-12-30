Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Increases By 5.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 444,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Valhi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of VHI stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 3.23. Valhi has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

