Short Interest in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Rises By 5.9%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $778.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.12. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

