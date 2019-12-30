Short Interest in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Rises By 5.6%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $233.76 on Monday. Waters has a 12-month low of $174.95 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

