Short Interest in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Grows By 6.3%

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 20,400,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,213,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 233.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

