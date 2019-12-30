Short Interest in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Rises By 6.2%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 31,060,000 shares. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $279,900.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,889.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,417. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

