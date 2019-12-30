Short Interest in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Rises By 5.3%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 22.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,854 shares of company stock valued at $771,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.75 and a beta of 1.23. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.