Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $10.68 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $40.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.32 million, with estimates ranging from $48.02 million to $48.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shotspotter.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

SSTI stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $284.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.12 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 81.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.