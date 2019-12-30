ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Hits $18,970.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $18,970.00 and $12,822.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.