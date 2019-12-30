SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.09% of SI-Bone worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $13,248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 250.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $5,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. Also, CTO Scott A. Yerby sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $361,332.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $1,936,476. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

