SIBCoin Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $560,539.00 and $3,866.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01819594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00633438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00064465 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00391912 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,095,617 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

