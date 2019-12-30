Silverway (SLV) Price Down 41.6% Over Last Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00005753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. In the last week, Silverway has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $42.39 million and approximately $430,056.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00534070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

