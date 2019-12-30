Single Collateral DAI Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $40.82 million and $522,126.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 40,681,783 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

