Skychain (SKCH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,688.00

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Skychain token can now be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Skychain has a market capitalization of $570,650.00 and approximately $2,688.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skychain has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skychain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skychain Token Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skychain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skychain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.