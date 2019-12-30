SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 14,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 3.01. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SM Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.