SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $21,799.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.01817424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.82 or 0.02877245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00583943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00633801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063447 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00392381 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Braziliex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

