SmileyCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,246.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $177,246.00 and approximately $23,359.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,163,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,630,173,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

