SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 357,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

SMTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get SMTC alerts:

In other news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald purchased 43,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 14,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 in the last ninety days. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SMTC in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.