SnapCoin Trading 72.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 48% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $105,081.00 and approximately $3,339.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.06026872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001252 BTC.

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,189,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

