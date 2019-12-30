So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on So-Young International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of SY opened at $11.93 on Monday. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,439,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,212,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,183,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

