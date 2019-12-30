Social Send (SEND) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Social Send has a total market cap of $125,323.00 and $12.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010642 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003013 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006201 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,765,403 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

